Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction gives back all year long

The holidays are a time of giving and that is exactly what Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction has been doing.
“We do a lot of events every month,” Events and Marketing Coordinator Brina Brown said. “It’s Harley’s way of bringing riders together.
The dealer, 2910 Apache Trail, has been doing a toy drive.
“We’ve been doing that since last month,” Ms. Brown said. “We have a big car show. Everyone who entered had to bring a toy instead of an entry fee.”
The toy drive culminated with Santa trading his reindeer and sleigh for a Harley to deliver the toys to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, 3405 N. Higley Road, in Mesa.
Superstition Harley-Davidson offers events year-round, not just charity at the holidays.
“In February we do ‘Hunts for Heroes.’ They take a bunch of veterans out hunting,” she said. “We do a firefighters ride in April.”
The monthly events are fundraisers for different charities, including the Firefighters Association and Friends of the Kids, which is an organization that helps children living in a group home on the Indian reservation, Ms. Brown said.
“They didn’t have a playground,” she said. “So that’s what they are working for now.”
At lot of the Harley dealers work with charities, but Ms. Brown said it’s an important thing they do.
The owner, John Morotti purchased the dealership in June 2015. The building is more than 50,000 square feet, according to the dealer’s website, https://superstitionhd.com/.
“The owner owns a dealership in Kingman as well and when it (Superstition Harley) came up for purchase, he just jumped on it,” Ms. Brown said. “They don’t come available very often. It’s quite a job. You need a lot behind you and a lot backing you to be able to purchase one.”
Superstition Harley is a full-service dealer whose territory extends from Apache Junction, down into Queen Creek, and part of Florence, up into the White Mountains, Ms. Brown said.
“Buy, service, parts, motor clothes,” she said. “We do it all.”
“We have performance parts, maintenance parts, anything that they would need,” she said. “We have about a week turn around.”
But for regular maintenance, the dealer has an express lane that has same day turnaround, Ms. Brown said.
Motorcycles need to be serviced every couple thousand miles, Ms. Brown said.
Superstition Harley-Davidson is at 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. For information on upcoming events, including a ride in January benefiting the Salt River Wild Horses, visit: https://superstitionhd.com/Customer-Corner/Upcoming-Rides-Events or www.facebook.com/events/1690946894537740/
