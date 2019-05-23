Sun Life Family Health Center awarded ambulatory health care accreditation

Sun Life Family Health Center Inc. has earned The Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for ambulatory health care accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its nationally recognized standards.

A medical assistant at Sun Life Family Health Center administers a screening for a local community member in need of care. (Sun Life)

Sun Life has offices in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, Eloy, Maricopa, Oracle and San Manuel.

The gold seal of approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care, according to a release.

Sun Life underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey Feb. 19-22. During the review, a team of Joint Commission surveyors with expertise in ambulatory health care evaluated compliance with ambulatory care standards related to a variety of areas including coordination of care, monitoring for procedures that involve use of sedation or anesthesia, infection prevention and control, management of medications, and patient education and training, according to the release.

Along with accreditation for quality, Sun Life received certification for the primary care medical home model. Being a PCMH certified organization means Sun Life is dedicated to working together as a team to help the patient achieve their best quality of life, the release states.

Established in 1975, The Joint Commission’s ambulatory health care accreditation program encourages high-quality patient care in all types of freestanding ambulatory care facilities. Today, the program serves 2,100 ambulatory care providers, with more than 8,500 sites of care, which, in turn, serve more than 83 million patient visits annually, according to the release.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides ambulatory care organizations with the processes contributing to improvements in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the demonstration of leading practices within the ambulatory setting,” Pearl Darling, MBA, executive director, ambulatory care accreditation program, The Joint Commission, said in the release. “We commend Sun Life and its staff for achieving this pinnacle demonstrating a commitment to patient safety and quality. Your passion, dedication and tenacity can ultimately improve patient care. Thank you for your commitment to patient safety and entrusting The Joint Commission to assist you.”

“Sun Life is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” Travis Robinette, CEO, said in the release. “Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches and strategies that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community.”

A dental screening is administered at Sun Life Family Health Center. (Sun Life)

Sun Life Family Health Center is a primary care provider in Pinal County. Sun Life serves both insured and uninsured Pinal County patients, and provides health services in family practice, dentistry, women’s health, pediatrics, diabetes education, and more.

The Casa Grande family health office houses management operations, as well as family dentistry, and provides in-house radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services. Additional Casa Grande offices are Sun Life Center for Children, offering pediatric care; Center for Women, offering maternity care and women’s health services; and Sun Life Pediatric Dentistry. The San Manuel family practice also offers radiology, diabetes education, and pharmacy services. Sun Life’s Eloy, San Manuel, and Apache Junction locations offer family practice and a public pharmacy. Apache Junction also houses pediatrics and ob/gyn services. Coolidge, Maricopa, and Oracle are all family practice locations, with Maricopa adding pediatrics in September 2015.

Go to sunlifefamilyhealth.org.