St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store helping customers help others

Where can you get a tremendous bargain on something you need and at the same time feed, clothe, house and heal others? At 2540 W. Apache Trail – across the street from WalMart – you can visit the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, where shopping is always an adventure.
Where else can you buy gently used Nike tennis shoes for $4? And how about that brand new Columbia men’s shirt for $2.50? Golf clubs for $2? Women’s name brand blouses for $2. Home décor, kitchenware, furniture and appliances, bedding, books, sports equipment, TV’s, computers and other tech equipment – you name it, the store probably has it. And you will save money, because there is a different sale every day of the week.
Celebrating more than 70 years of service to the community, the Arizona St. Vincent de Paul has 18 thrift stores that provide the major funding for the innumerable projects serving the valley every day. Every donation of unwanted items you give to the store and every dollar you spend shopping there, helps you help others.
From hidden treasures to the most practical items, you are bound to find something that will make you smile. And, in turn, you are giving medical and dental attention to uninsured, working poor; feeding more than 4,000 people every day; providing transitional housing shelter to homeless men and women; supporting a shelter for adults who are over 50 or have disabilities; hosting children at the Dream Center; offering ministry to the incarcerated, giving aid to stranded travelers and loaning medical equipment when needed.
Each year, more than $3.6 million worth of medical and dental services are provided to uninsured, working poor families. These vital services are made possible by generous dental and medical professionals who donate their services to serve those in need. The supplies they use, on the other hand, come from your purchases at your local St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
Ozanam Manor is a transitional housing shelter for homeless men and women over 50 or adults who have disabilities, including one-on-one case management for vulnerable neighbors. Your purchases keep that shelter in service. And beginning this year, each night the large dining room in the Phoenix campus becomes a temporary shelter for 250 individuals to have a safe place to sleep.
St. Vincent de Paul has a 2-acre urban farm tended by volunteers growing hundreds of pounds of nutrient dense fresh fruits and veggies to serve in the dining rooms or to distribute from their 83 volunteer-run food pantries.
You can actually see your money or donations at work by visiting the Watkins Campus at 420 W. Watkins Road in Phoenix where you can take a tour to see and learn about all the incredible things volunteers do to feed, clothe, house and heal the people in Arizona who need it most.
Besides donating items or shopping at any of the thrift stores, if you want to give even further, you can become one of the many people using their tax credit gift to help St. Vincent de Paul. An individual can give up to $400 and subtract that amount from their Arizona State Tax liability.
Our Apache Junction store welcomes you to shop there and feel the satisfaction of helping others while you enjoy the treasures you take home. Come by and say hello to Joelene, Michael, Nathan and the host of volunteer workers there. Come by and find your treasures at great prices 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Donations can be left at the back door by driving around the building to the big open door where someone will assist you.
By helping yourself get bargains and a fun shopping experience, you will be helping others and therefore everyone wins.
Editor’s note: Apache Junction resident Vera Walters retired from Central Arizona College and volunteers Sundays at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Apache Junction. The website is https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/thrift-stores/apache-junction-thrift-store and the store phone number is 480-380-4515.