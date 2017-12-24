SRP stresses safety with holiday lighting, decorations

Salt River Project is encouraging customers to stay safe this holiday season as they plug in holiday decorative lights, surge protectors and extension cords. Each year, hundreds of homes are damaged or destroyed by fires that start with overloaded circuits, Christmas trees or holiday lights, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
“The most important thing our customers can do to be safe this season is to check all of holiday lights and power cords before plugging in to make sure they are in proper, working condition,” Juana Hernandez, with SRP Safety Connection, said in a press release. SRP offers free materials to learn more about electric safety. Visit srpnet.com/safety to request materials or for more tips.
Below are some tips to remember:
- Check each set of lights, new or old, for broken or cracked sockets, loose connections or frayed or bare wires. Discard all damaged cords.
- Use only indoor and outdoor lights that have been tested for safety and are certified with the Underwriter’s Laboratories label.
- To hook up your outdoor lighting, use a three-prong grounded extension cord with the UL label.
- Always unplug tree lights and decorative outdoor lighting before leaving the house or going to bed.
- Indoor and outdoor automatic lighting timers can be used to ensure that lights are not left on by mistake.
- Check that cords are not exposed to water due to sprinklers or irrigation.
- Keep electric cords out of high-traffic areas.