Spotlight on Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance

Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance started in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and east Mesa two years ago and has expanded into San Tan Valley and Scottsdale.
SMRBA is a Valley organization that’s set on helping local businesses with marketing and promotion. With approximately 120 members, the alliance is focused on meeting its 200-member goal.
It is a group of like-minded business owners, managers and entrepreneurs who are building a better business for customers and themselves. It has various levels of membership to accommodate any size business, according to http://smrba.com/welcome.
“We started in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and east Mesa; we started talking to businesses and we saw a good opportunity to do the kind of marketing and promotion we like to do with other business,” Mike Lamb, marketing manager, said on the organization’s inception. “So, we literally got together with a handful of business owners and had are first meeting, and the word spread, and people started joining. We had thirty-three members in the first month, and it has grown up to one-hundred seventeen members.”
Business wake-up meetings are held once a week, Mr. Lamb said.
“The No. 1 thing we want them [business owners] to do is start paying attention to their business, which is why we do a business wake-up meeting on Wednesday mornings and we do that once a week. Getting people to network with one another, a lot of our business owners do business with each other, but if you look at the circle of influence, everybody knows 200 to 300 people, so you connect somebody with a group of people who have a connection of 200 to 300 people, you have a larger universe to promote your business, market your business, and sell your products or services,” he said.
The next goal is to connect people on the Internet, showing them how to do Facebook marketing and some of the other things you can do with social media, he said.
“When we started we had a monthly training program – every month we had something different. We took a hiatus from that but now we are gearing back up to do the same thing. So, we’ll have monthly and quarterly events so members can come and connect with one another and learn some of the things they need to know,” Mr. Lamb said.
“We’ve done Facebook marketing, we’ve trained on Facebook live,” SMRBA member Carol Camargo said of one of the organization’s marketing techniques.
The alliance is focused on bringing its membership up-to-date with present-day marketing, Mr. Lamb said.
“One of the things we are planning is Instagram, because Instagram is huge. It is one of the fastest growing social platforms and yet people are posting pictures and what they don’t realize is there is a whole cottage-industry out there. . . And anybody can do this, it doesn’t matter if you are a big corporation or a mom-and-pop business, we are all connecting with one another on Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn and through e-mail. And there’s a multiple strategies on connecting to these social platforms. And for me that is the fun, the training, education and teaching people how they can take one little tiny idea and connect their customers to it,” he said.
SMRBA meets at 8 a.m. Thursdays at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, and invites anyone who is curious or interested in joining to come and see what they’re about.
“You’re going to be able to promote what you’re doing in front of a lot of people,” Diane Haskins, SMBRA member, said. “We want to tell people that not only are we prompting and helping you market better, but we helping you put the fun back in your business.”
Editor’s note: R. Nicholas Evans is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.
***
Sidebar:
Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance
•Phone: 480-630-1394
•Meetings: 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Arrive at 7:30 a.m. to network and order breakfast. The member presenter for Dec. 28 is Dr. Alex Foote of Neurological Relief Center.
•Website: www.smrba.com
•Facebook: smrbabusinessalliance