Solley receives Economic Development Designation recertification

Janine Solley, economic development director for the city of Apache Junction, has been awarded re-certification by the International Economic Development Council.

Achieving the Certified Economic Developer Designation in 2015, Ms. Solley’s certification is effective Jan. 1, 2019, according to a press release. The awarded recertification is required every three years.

She received the status after meeting continuing education requirements and service to the profession as she has 11 years of economic development experience, the release said, noting that she first earned certification by passing a rigorous three-part, two-day examination, testing her knowledge, proficiency and judgment in economic development.

Ms. Solley spearheaded downtown revitalization efforts, facilitated the development of new commercial development in the city, advocated for business, broadened strategies to help diversify the local economy, and created programs to increase awareness to make Apache Junction a destination for businesses, visitors and future residents, detailed the release.

She joins more than 1,000 other certified economic developers working with public officials, business leaders and community members to create and retain high-quality jobs, establish economic vibrancy, and improve quality of life for people they serve, the release added.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.