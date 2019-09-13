Solar panels to be installed at Apache Junction Walmart at night Sept. 16-Nov. 11

Solar panels at a different installation. (File photo)

Solar panels will be installed at the Walmart store in Apache Junction during the overnight hours over several weeks.

The city has approved an “after-hours” work permit for 5 Star Solar, of Victor, Montana, which is installing the solar panels on the roof of the store at 2555 W. Apache Trail, according to a release.

Under the installer’s request, work will be done 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Sept. 16-Nov. 11 — each week, every night of the week.

The company requested the permit to minimize its workers’ exposure to the hottest part of the day, especially when working on a roof that can add heat to already high temperatures, the release states.

The installer noted it would use lighting but plans to build temporary walls to minimize light shining around the area. The installer also plans to use equipment that will make some noise but plans to use the noisiest equipment at the beginning of the shift to be respectful to the surrounding neighborhood, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.