SkyBridge Arizona at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport provides cross-border commerce

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Jan. 5 announced that Arizona will be home to SkyBridge Arizona, the nation’s first international air cargo hub to house both Mexican and U.S. customs. The first-of-its-kind service, which will be operated out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, will enable E-commerce companies, manufacturers and other commercial interests conducting business in Mexico and throughout Latin America to more efficiently and cost-effectively transport goods between countries, while ensuring proper inspections and safety controls, according to a press release.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 6033 S. Sossaman Road in east Mesa, is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

The project is expected to create 17,000 direct and indirect jobs and increase cargo flights out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport by 2,000 a year, eventually reaching 10,000 by 2036.

“The arrival of SkyBridge Arizona once again proves that our state is a national leader in advancing innovative new ideas,” Gov. Ducey said in the release. “Arizona has forged an incredible relationship with our friends and neighbors in Mexico and we’re very proud of this latest collaboration to enhance international trade and create more jobs for Arizonans.”

Historic agreements signed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mexico’s Administracion General de Aduanas and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport create America’s first and only inland international air logistics and processing hub with Mexico.

“SkyBridge will truly change the way we conduct cross-border business, slashing delivery times for companies and ensuring safe transit, said SkyBridge CEO Ariel Picker. “This is true international cooperation and something we can all be proud of.”

The new services provided by SkyBridge Arizona at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will allow users to send products anywhere in Mexico without having to go through the cumbersome and inefficient international customs center in Mexico City.

The Unified Cargo Processing Program – jointly operated by both U.S. and Mexico customs officers – seamlessly approves incoming and outgoing freight at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport bound for customers on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border. The UCP pilot program began last year in Nogales, Arizona and has been approved for air freight to SkyBridge Arizona.

All required documents, inspections, tracking and other services will occur on-site at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The Customs Processing status will follow packages and cargo electronically to their final destination to any city in Mexico, and eventually further into Central and South America. The UCP program will be operational at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in the coming months.

SkyBridge Arizona by the numbers: