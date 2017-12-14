Skin Therapy Redefined joins Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Skin Therapy Redefined as a new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 5.
Cynthia Branson is a licensed skin therapist with more than 13 years of experience, specializing in Dermalogica Treatments and products. After working at various salons, she took her expertise and opened up her own treatment room, Skin Therapy Redefined, inside Hair Works Salon, 212 E. Superstition Blvd. No. 102 in Apache Junction. Services include customized skin treatments, Bioactive Peel, Microdermabrasion, waxing and tint enhancement. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/HairWorksSalonLLC or call 480-220-6732.
For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.