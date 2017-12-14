Skin Therapy Redefined joins Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce

Dec 14th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Skin Therapy Redefined as a new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 5.

Cynthia Branson is a licensed skin therapist with more than 13 years of experience, specializing in Dermalogica Treatments and products. After working at various salons, she took her expertise and opened up her own treatment room, Skin Therapy Redefined, inside Hair Works Salon, 212 E. Superstition Blvd. No. 102 in Apache Junction. Services include customized skin treatments, Bioactive Peel, Microdermabrasion, waxing and tint enhancement. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/HairWorksSalonLLC or call  480-220-6732.

For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie