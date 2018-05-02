Sigma to build Potato Barn furniture store in east Mesa

Sigma Contracting, Inc. broke ground recently on the $7.4 million, 100,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse for high-end furniture retailer Potato Barn in Mesa.
Sigma is constructing the ground-up building on 8.4 acres at 7104 E. Ray Road. The facility will comprise 50,000 square feet of retail, 30,000 square feet for warehouse space, and 20,000 SF for an outlet store.
Potato Barn is a family-owned Arizona furniture store featuring unique collection and one-of-a-kind pieces imported from around the world. Potato Barn will close the Gilbert store at 4900 E. Power Road and the Gilbert outlet store at 596 E. Germann Road as part of the consolidation.
“Sigma Contracting is proud to be working with Potato Barn and its construction management team, Streamline Development, to bring a new ground-up facility to the Southeast Valley,” Catherine Frendahl, business development specialist at Sigma who was involved in the land acquisition of the project, said in a prepared statement.
“The city of Mesa has been extremely helpful in pushing this forward and expediting the process for our client. This will be Potato Barn’s largest facility to date. Sigma is thrilled for the owners.”
Perez McGee is the architect of record. Work is expected to finish in January 2019.
“We are excited to be able to bring new products to our customers from this facility,” Potato Barn owner Greg Bongiorno said in a prepared statement.
“We have seen an extra push on new designs from our manufacturers. We would like to thank everyone involved since 2002 for putting this together and making it happen.”
