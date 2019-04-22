Shred-a-thon raises food, funds for Apache Junction Food Bank

The event collected nonperishable food items and cash amounting to 1,027 pounds of food and more than $475. (Submitted photo)

Lori Blank and Associates LLC on April 13 hosted its annual shred-a-thon in support of the Apache Junction Food Bank.

Two large shredding trucks were on hand at the real estate firm’s Gold Canyon parking lot, 6140 S. Kings Ranch Road, to process tons of paper. Those taking advantage of the event donated nonperishable food items and cash amounting to 1,027 pounds of food and more than $475, according to a release.

The Lori Blank team has been sponsoring the event since 2016 in coordination with the food bank board of directors and volunteers.

The Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, is a 501(c)3 organization that works with its volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley communities with kindness, respect and dignity. Go to ajfoodbank.org.

