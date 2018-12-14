Shea Homes closes on 15 acres at The Estates at Eastmark

An example of a residence available in the Shea’s Reserves communities in Gilbert and Peoria, which is to be in Mesa. (Submitted photo)

Shea Homes Arizona recently purchased 15 acres at the southwest corner of Ray and Signal Butte roads in Mesa, with 39 home sites planned for phase two of The Estates at Eastmark community.

A map showing where the Shea Homes Estates at Eastmark is to be in Mesa. (Submitted graphic)

Shea is the fourth homebuilder to announce plans to build in this development, joining Richmond American, Taylor-Morrison and Ashton Woods, all which have homes for sale in phase one, according to a release.

Shea plans to offer the floorplans available in its Reserves communities in Gilbert and Peoria. These homes will range from approximately 3,282-3,983 square feet and three bedrooms and 3.5 baths to five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

All plans are slated to include a four-car garage. Optional upgrades include rolling walls of glass, extended casitas and exterior patio fireplaces. Construction of two model homes is expected begin fall of 2019 with sales planned for early 2020. Pricing has not yet been finalized, according to the release.

“This new Shea community will offer some of our most well-received floorplans in one of the Valley’s most desirable developments,” Ken Peterson, Shea Homes Arizona VP of sales and marketing, said in the release.

“Buyers looking for space, luxury and a true sense of community should definitely take a look at our new Eastmark community,” he said.

The Estates at Eastmark is within the larger master-planned development of Eastmark, which is comprised of 3,200 acres on 5 square miles. For more information, go to estatesateastmark.com.

For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, go to SheaHomes.com and TrilogyLife.com.

