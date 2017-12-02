Shady Storage in Apache Junction seeks donations for 911 W. Steven Martin Toy Drive

Shady Storage, 3705 S. Colt Road in Apache Junction, is a drop-off point for the 911 W. Steven Martin Toy Drive, Tim Johnson, resident manager, said in a phone interview.
New in-the-box toys can be dropped off through Dec. 21.
Last year the business collected 100 pounds of toys, Mr. Johnson said. “I hope we can double that this year,” he said.
The Shady Storage phone number is 480-983-7600.
The 911 W. Steven Martin Toy Drive is a 501(c)3 charity and donations are tax-deductible.
Over three decades the toy drive has distributed almost five million gifts through the hands of men and women in police and fire departments across five states, according to a press release.
Other programs of the charitable organization include:
- Critical incident assistance.
- Fallen-officer police memorials (five locations).
- Fallen-heroes memorial flags for services.
- End-of-watch roadside crosses for officers killed in the line of duty, where they died.
- Toys for family shelters after forest fires or flooding emergencies.
- Arizona and National Police Week support in Arizona and Washington, D.C.
