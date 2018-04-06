Salt River Project voters oust 2 incumbents, fill 46 seats in election

Two incumbents were defeated in Salt River Project elections, unofficial results showed.
William W. “Bill” Arnett lost his at-large seat in District 12 to Corey Hawkey, and Wendy L. Marshall was defeated by Randy Miller for an at-large seat in District 14.
In all, voters elected a president and vice president and filled 22 seats on the board and council of the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, and elected a president and vice president and filled 20 seats on the board and council of the Salt River Valley Water Users’ Association.
Results from Tuesday’s election become official after a canvass by the SRP boards at their next meeting Monday, April 9. The newly elected officials will take office May 7-8.
SRP President David Rousseau of Phoenix and Vice President John R. “Randy” Hoopes of Chandler were re-elected to their third four-year terms. Both candidates were unopposed.
In other unofficial results in which board incumbents faced challengers, John “Jack” M. White Jr. defeated Dennis Michael Burke for Seat 6 in both the district and association; Deborah S. Hendrickson held off Jeffrey Grout for Seat 8 in both the district and association; and Mark V. Pace defeated Sheila Motomatsu and Marcia Barlow for Seat 10 in both the district and association.
In the two non-contested board seat races, incumbent Paul Rovey of Peoria won for Seat 2, and Leslie C. Williams won for Seat 4 in both the district and association.
The only contested council race saw incumbents Jacqueline “Jacque” L. Miller, Nicholas J. Vanderwey and Robert W. Warren defeating Chris J. Anderson for the three seats in voting area 6 in both the district and association.
Also re-elected to council seats in both the district and association were Jerry Geiger, Kimberly Owens and Bill Sheely for voting area 2; Garvey M. Biggers, M. Brandon Brooks and Michael G. Rakow for voting area 4; Christopher J. Dobson, Mark L. Farmer and Mark C. Pedersen for voting area 8; and Dave B. Lamoreaux, William P. Schrader Jr. and William “Billy” P. Schrader III for voting area 10.
The terms of SRP president, vice president and board and council seats are all four years. SRP board members establish policy, approve annual budgets and set prices and fees. SRP council members amend and enact bylaws, and make appointments to fill vacancies on the SRP boards, councils or position of vice president.
SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers, according to a release. SRP also is the metropolitan area’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.
The unofficial 2018 election results for April 3 are available at www.srpnet.com/elections.
