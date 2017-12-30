Rosati’s in Gold Canyon has deep-dish pizzas, Italian beef sandwiches

Rosati’s Pizza in Gold Canyon is a rags to riches story for owner Randy Robertson.
“I saw they put up a Rosati’s sign and I applied to be a delivery driver,” he said.
He got the job and was a driver for three years, he said.
When Mr. Robertson was a driver, the owner had eight Rosati stores and Mr. Robertson was able to help him do deposits and other managerial duties, he said.
“I learned a little bit about how he was running his stores.”
A few years later, the store, 6900 E. Highway 60 suite No. 115, came up for sale.
“Someone bought it before I did,” he said.
He purchased it after it went into foreclosure, Mr. Robertson said.
“We had the opportunity to buy it,” Mr. Robertson said. “We’ve had it for five years now.”
His wife Sherry, was working office jobs full time and in the past year was able to quit and work with her husband.
“Being home in the mornings with my son, from birth to probably 11 or 12, Randy was always the one that got to get up him and off to school and be home when he got home. Now I get to do that too.” Mrs. Robertson said.
Mrs. Robertson said that she now doesn’t feel like she is missing things with her 13-year-old son Rudy.
Mr. Robertson’s favorite part of owning the eatery is the people, he said.
“Meeting the people, talking to the people and laughing at them and with them,” he said. “Gold Canyon has a great bunch of people out here. Apache Junction too but it’s more of a Gold Canyon thing out here.”
Rosati’s is a franchise out of Chicago, he said.
“They are known for their deep dish pizzas and Italian beef sandwiches,” he said. “The monster pizza is a 9 pound pizza that has everything on it, is good for families.”
“It’s getting better each year,” he said. “We just did an expansion of 2,800 square feet. It’s been open about three months now.”
In the time that they’ve had the restaurant, they have added pool tables and live entertainment, almost every night, he said.
“It didn’t have alcohol when I took it over,” he said of the improvements.
Mrs. Robertson said that she wanted people who live in Apache Junction to think about heading to Gold Canyon before heading into Mesa.
“There is an alternative, that has pool tables, dance floor, excellent food. We’ve got the NFL ticket, we’ve got TV’s, a bar. There’s an alternative to try to keep it hometown.”
“It’s only 2 miles,” Mr. Robertson added.
Mr. Robertson said for people who have never eaten at a Rosati’s before, “they’re missing out.”
Rosati’s, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information on the live entertainment visit https://myrosatis.com/goldcanyon/.
***
Sidebar:
Rosati’s Pizza
Business is at 6900 E. Highway 60 suite No. 115.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Telephone: 480-983-7400
Website: https://myrosatis.com/goldcanyon/