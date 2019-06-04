Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Big O Tires in Apache Junction

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at Big O Tires, 35 S. Idaho Road. (Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Big O Tires, 35 S. Idaho Road.

Big O Tires in Apache Junction and Globe are owned by Ricky and Diane Smithson, residents of Arizona for more than 60 years, according to a release.

Walker Waldie, manager of the Big O Tires in Apache Junction, is a local resident.

“He and his team deliver topnotch customer service and world-class full automotive maintenance. Please stop for any auto service at reasonable rates. We have a commitment to excellence and believe in our slogan. See for yourself that we are ‘A team you can trust,'” the release states.

Contact the business at 480-288-1978.

For information on the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, call 480-982-3141 or go to ajchamber.com.

