Photo: Ribbon-cutting ceremony at GKS Auto Repair

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 14 welcomed GKS Auto Repair to Apache Junction and helped with its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Services at the locally owned business, 1311 E 18th Ave. in Apache Junction, include oil changes, air-conditioning, tires, brakes, rebuilds and batteries for all makes and models, including recreational vehicles and service vehicles, according to www.gksautorepair.com. The business phone number is 480-620-5449.

