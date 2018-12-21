Twenty-five percent of phase one of Cadence at Gateway in Mesa is sold, according to the project’s developer.

“We’ve had hundreds of families visit Cadence the past two months who are excited about our private, resort-style amenities,” stated Craig Krumwiede, president of Harvard Investments, the project developer. “We welcome those that have chosen to call Cadence home and delighted several new families are moving in before Christmas.”

The development is off State Route 24 at Ellsworth and Ray roads.

Phase one, which opened Oct. 20, includes: David Weekly Homes, Lennar Homes, Pulte and Gehan Homes, plus three neighborhood parks including bocce ball, volleyball, shaded play areas, ramadas and more, according to a release.

Additional shaded play areas surround The Square as well as a dog park, sports field, tennis court, basketball court, resort-style pool with two slides, lap pool, spa pool, outdoor eating areas, barbecue and fire pit, the release stated.

Inside The Square are a community center, a café-style location, a fitness center, an indoor/outdoor center for events such as weddings, anniversaries and graduations and an outdoor garden area with courtyards, pavilions and more.

The community’s elementary school, part of the Queen Creek district, is under construction and will be open for the fall 2019 school year.

Additional parks are also under construction, according to the developer.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.