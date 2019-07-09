Residence Inn opens in east Mesa

The four-story, 98,000-square-foot Residence Inn by Marriott includes 127 suites that are designed for extended-stay lodging. (Marriott)

The Residence Inn by Marriott, 10243 E. Hampton Ave. in east Mesa, opened July 9.

The hotel, built and managed by Khangura Development LLC, is the first project to be completed on the 20-acre, multi-use, campus-style community at Crismon Road and Hampton Avenue called Grande Vita, according to a release.

The four-story, 98,000-square-foot hotel includes 127 suites that are designed for extended-stay lodging. Suites are stocked with fully functional kitchens and separate living, working and sleeping zones. The hotel has a grocery delivery service, 24-hour markets, complimentary breakfasts, free Wi-Fi and evening social events for the residents, according to the release.

The Residence Inn is part of a campus that is nearly 700,000 square feet. The entire community will include independent and assisted living, multiple dining options, medical offices, a luxury tower and luxury condos, a nursing school and a rehab clinic, spread out over 20 acres.

The $300 million project is called Grande Vita, a BioCity Enterprise, and will allow seniors to “age in place” in a high-tech, innovative environment, according to the release.

