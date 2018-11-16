Register by Dec. 1 for ‘Light the Trail’ holiday decorating competition

The Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism Committee wants to make the city the go-to place for viewing Christmas lights during the holiday season.

It is hosting the Light the Trail 2018 AJ holiday light and decorating competition, which is open to all Apache Junction businesses and organizations.

Entry is free. Each entrant submits up to five of its own photos for the community to judge. Community members vote for their favorite choice through an online survey that is open to everyone. Only one vote per person/IP address is permitted.

The winner receives a rotating plaque with the year and name of the business/organization to keep for one year.

“The competition is for the outside of your location so patrons can drive through AJ, see the lights and vote on their favorite,” according to the release.

“Have fun with simple lights or get competitive and go all out. Either way we all win when people come to our community to see the decorated businesses/organizations,” the release states.

All entrants must be registered, submit photos and be ready to view by Dec. 1, which is the night of Apache Junction’s holiday light parade.

For more information or to register, contact Christa Rizzi at 480-330-7744 or smilebhappyuqt@msn.com or Judy Lutes at 480-233-0111 or ins31@yahoo.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.