Recent home sales in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

The following are recent home sales from the ZIP codes of 85118, 85119 and 85120 in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon:

85118

9090 E. Canyon View Trail, $1.55 million, 4,846 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2015

6550 E. Arroyo Verdi Road, $1.16 million, 3,589 square feet, 3 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2013

3762 S. Spanish Bell Court, $1.15 million, 4,545 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2007

10730 E. Palm Way, $1.06 million, 4,371 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2007

7591 E. Usery Pass Trail, $1025000, 4,074 square feet, 4 bed, 5.5 bath, Built in 2007

3182 S. Lost Gold Drive, $935,000, 4,432 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 2002

3324 S. Woodbine Court, $775,000, 2,380 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2018

10233 E. Sleepy Hollow Trail, $775,000, 4,223 square feet, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 1997

4624 S. Dusty Coyote Trail, $640,000, 1,764 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

11096 E. Vista Del Cielo Road, $640,000, 3,815 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2001

7500 E. Cliff Rose Trail, $550,000, 3,426 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2002

4301 S. Las Arboledas Trail, $550,000, 2,964 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2000

7191 E. Calliandra Court, $505,000, 5,174 square feet, 5 bed, 5 bath, Built in 2005

2990 S. Lookout Road, $485,000, 2,263 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

8583 E. Brittle Bush Road, $435,000, 1,902 square feet, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1994

4809 S. Las Mananitas Trail, $415,000, 2,924 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2000

5576 S. Mohave Sage Drive, $389,900, 2,024 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

6321 S. Niblick Court, $389,000, 2,296 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

9900 E. Desert Trail Lane, $382,250, 2,468 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2000

6449 S. Ginty Drive, $375,000, 1,737 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

5460 S. Indigo Drive, $375,000, 2,652 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2001

7343 E. San Cristobal Way, $374,500, 2,773 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

7625 E. Globemallow Lane, $360,000, 2,089 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

7107 E. Hacienda La Colorada Drive, $355,000, 2,458 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2000

10163 E. Trailhead Court, $340,000, 1,910 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

7702 E. Chuparosa Circle, $336500, 1,899 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

7616 E. Elderberry Way, $330,000, 2,373 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

12717 E. Nandina Place, $328,000, 1,896 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

10075 E. Legend Court, $320,000, 1,838 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

5671 S. Desert Ocotillo Drive, $319,000, 1,912 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

5711 S. Juniper Hills Drive, $313,000, 2,194 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1992

10357 E. Golden Rim Circle, $305,000, 1,751 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

8360 S. Desert Preserve Court, $279,400, 2,053 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2001

4759 S. Louie Lamour Drive, $272,500, 1,846 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

7764 S. Agassiz Peak Court, $272,000, 1,994 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

10508 E. Peralta Canyon Drive, $269,000, 1,573 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

7778 S. Agassiz Peak Court, $263,000, 1,790 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

5552 S. Feather Bush Court, $254,000, 1,498 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1992

8910 E. Shooting Star Drive, $250,000, 1,269 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

18086 E. Via Rubio, $249,428, 1,994 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

6219 S. Vista Point Drive, $238,750, 1,763 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1999

5370 S. Desert Dawn Drive #54, $238,000, 1,320 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

8879 E. Avenida Las Noches, $237,000, 1,486 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

10785 E. Second Water Trail, $236,250, 1,299 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

18181 E. El Buho Pequeno, $235,000, 1,773 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

10676 E. Gold Panning Court, $235,000, 1,655 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

8474 S. Thorne Mine Lane, $222,000, 1,487 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2004

9801 E. Fortuna Ave., $209,900, 1,268 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

18322 E. El Buho Pequeno , $209,000, 1,389 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

2340 W. Running Deer Road, $209,000, 1,248 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

18329 E. El Amancer, $205,000, 1,955 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

6267 S. Vista Point Drive, $204,250, 1,012 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

7205 E. Palo Brea Drive, $200,000, 1,429 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

318 E. Madeline Drive, $160,000, 2,304 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1986

362 W. Morris Drive, $139,500, 1,800 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1981

280 E. Madeline Drive, $69,000, 769 square feet, 2 bed, 1.75 bath, Built in 1970

85119

4010 E. Stansbury Lane, $560,000, 3,056 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

5465 N. Winchester Road, $536,000, 2,664 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2005

3913 N. Dell Armi Trail, $499,000, 2,785 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

1111 E. Superstition Blvd., $434,900, 2,241 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

5296 E. Superstition Blvd., $433,000, 2,700 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1983

5147 E. 12Th Ave., $425,000, 2,611 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1987

2285 E. Junction St., $373,500, 2,223 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2010

2690 N. Sun Road, $369,900, 1,786 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

373 S. Sun Road, $369,050, 1,749 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1049 N. Sun Road, $360,000, 1,332 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

5490 E. Granite Court, $330,000, 1,889 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

2330 E. Yuma Ave., $262,500, 2,373 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2013

1946 E. 36Th Ave., $252,000, 2,482 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2001

2223 E. 28Th Ave., $250,000, 2,374 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2010

3271 S. Conestoga Road, $248,500, 2,261 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2001

736 E. Kachina Ave., $245,000, 1,733 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1985

2287 E. 6Th Ave., $245,000, 2,128 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

2191 E. 25Th Ave., $240,000, 1,559 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2010

2505 S. Conestoga Road, $240,000, 2,184 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2016

574 S. Camino Saguaro Drive, $230,000, 1,312 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

2633 E. Superstition Blvd., $230,000, 1,404 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1990

3273 S. Chaparral Road, $225,000, 2,275 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2002

1076 E. Yuma Ave., $222,800, 1,702 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

578 E. Linda Ave., $220,000, 1,437 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

3488 S. Bowman Road, $220,000, 2,251 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2001

2658 S. Powell Road, $214,900, 1,311 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

2691 S. Conestoga Road, $212,000, 1,311 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

1064 E. Mohave Lane, $211,900, 1,556 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

530 E. Linda Ave., $210,000, 1,111 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

921 E. Greenlee Ave., $209,000, 1,205 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

851 E. Mohave Lane, $208,000, 1,516 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

3444 S. Conestoga Road, $208,000, 2,274 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

946 E. Osage Ave., $205,000, 1,260 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

3375 S. Chaparral Road, $204,900, 1,424 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

457 S. Vista Road, $204,000, 1,344 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

3335 S. Chaparral Road, $203,000, 2,223 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2002

3255 S. Conestoga Road, $190,550, 1,615 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2002

846 E. Granada Ave., $184,500, 1,146 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1969

930 E. Desert Ave., $168,000, 1,821 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1955

2056 E. Scenic St., $159,000, 2,324 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1978

1432 E. 20Th Ave., $154,000, 1,680 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1978

724 E. 26Th Ave., $130,000, 1,153 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1983

713 S. Cortez Road, $120,000, 1,415 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1970

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #283, $87,000, 1,456 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

1440 N. Idaho Road #1083, $87,000, 630 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1988

1000 S. Idaho Road #103, $75,000, 773 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1992

626 N. Tomahawk Road, $70,000, 600 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1981

238 N. Chaparral Road, $70,000, 973 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1977

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #173, $52,000, 1,128 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

85120

2242 W. Mckellips Blvd., $540,000, 3,098 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2006

11535 E. 6Th Ave., $277,500, 1,426 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1974

5012 N. Warner Drive, $272,000, 2,150 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2004

101 N. Merrill Road, $262,500, 1,561 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1961

1438 W. Superstition Blvd., $260,000, 2,128 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2017

1921 S. San Marcos Drive, $260,000, 2,068 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1994

2101 S. Meridian Road #344, $258,000, 1,726 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

2101 S. Meridian Road #130, $255,000, 1,492 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

1438 W. 15Th Lane, $255,000, 1,856 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

2619 W. Jasper Ave., $249,900, 1,864 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1999

1341 S. Valley Drive, $247,500, 1,481 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

900 W. Broadway Ave. #50, $246,000, 1,979 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2014

3392 S. Lawson Drive, $245,000, 1,801 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1999

1949 W. Expressman St., $242,699, 1,917 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2018

1163 W. 2Nd Ave., $242,500, 1,585 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

1771 S. San Marcos Drive, $242,000, 1,376 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

1847 S. Pino Circle, $240,000, 1,585 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

1739 S. Desert View Place, $228,000, 1,892 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2015

1778 S. Cardinal Drive, $225,000, 1,586 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

1854 S. Pinto Drive, $223,000, 1,265 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

10430 E. Butte St., $220,000, 1,409 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1921 S. Silver Drive, $215,000, 1,265 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

675 S. Weaver Drive, $212,000, 1,369 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

10933 E. Boston St., $210,000, 1,198 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

688 W. 21St Ave., $210,000, 1,324 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1985

2015 S. San Marcos Drive, $207,000, 1,214 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1993

1237 W. 21St Ave., $205,000, 1,036 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

655 W. Rosal Ave., $205,000, 1,233 square feet, 3 bed, 1.75 bath, Built in 1998

161 W. 15Th Ave., $203,900, 1,265 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1977

1859 W. Stagecoach St., $201,245, 1,308 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2018

1826 W. Renaissance Ave., $201,000, 1,369 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

331 N. Keith St., $200,000, 1,109 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

484 S. Picana Circle, $196,000, 1,296 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

2893 W. 5Th Ave., $196,000, 1,284 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1974

11327 E. Mercury Drive, $195,000, 1,680 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1991

385 W. 16Th Ave., $192,000, 1,145 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

767 W. Datil Ave., $190,000, 1,155 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

1183 W. 18Th Ave., $190,000, 1,034 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

10430 E. Bonnell St., $185,900, 1,032 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

2586 W. Canyon St., $185,000, 792 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 2007

357 W. 16Th Ave., $180,000, 1,036 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1987

643 N. Valley Drive, $179,000, 952 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

2859 W. Whiteley St., $178,000, 1,440 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

1419 S. Lawther Drive, $169,500, 1,092 square feet, 3 bed, 1.75 bath, Built in 1971

1363 S. Main Drive, $168,900, 1,120 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1980

2522 W. Roundup St., $164,000, 1,312 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1986

854 S. San Marcos Drive #7C, $155,000, 1,489 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2015

2151 N. Meridian Road #40, $102,000, 751 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1986

1263 S. Hale Drive, $70,000, 1,200 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1971

1562 S. Desert View Place, $61,000, 1,961 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1985

