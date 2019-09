Recent home sales in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

Club Village offers potential residents three single-story floor plans ranging from 2,264 to 2,615 square feet and starting in the $520s. (Bellago Homes)

Below is a list of recent home sales in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon by ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120.

85118

11065 E. Cordova St., $1075000, 6224 square feet, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, Built in 1994

4010 S. Camino De Vida , $867000, 4188 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2001

4516 S. Salvia Drive, $625000, 3549 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2004

8531 E. Twisted Leaf Drive, $525000, 3352 square feet, 3 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2004

7499 E. Cliff Rose Trail, $436500, 2971 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2004

4817 S. Las Mananitas Trail, $398000, 1950 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

8500 E. Aloe Vera Circle, $374560, 2392 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1991

4955 S. Las Mananitas Trail, $365000, 2197 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

5349 S. Joshua Tree Court, $350000, 2000 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

7211 E. Desert Honeysuckle Drive, $333000, 1875 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

7502 E. Globemallow Lane, $330000, 1752 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

8704 E. Jumping Cholla Drive, $329000, 2175 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1994

12578 E. Crystal Forest , $328990, 2192 square feet, 3 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2019

9442 E. Kiva Lane, $327000, 1948 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1999

8122 E. Lavender Drive, $320000, 1825 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1989

5137 S. Louie Lamour Drive, $314900, 1676 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

4686 S. Jalapa Lane, $309000, 1875 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

8301 E. Birdie Lane, $305000, 1600 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

10279 E. Golden Rim Circle, $282000, 1747 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

7621 E. Rugged Ironwood Road, $279500, 1471 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

10332 E. Rimrock Loop, $275000, 1758 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

10283 E. Fortuna Ave., $270000, 1771 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

10919 E. Silver Mine Road, $270000, 1828 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

8580 E. Saguaro Blossom Road, $267500, 1647 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1992

6600 E. Las Animas Trail, $260000, 1434 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

7141 E. Palo Brea Drive, $260000, 1527 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

9840 E. Prospector Drive, $257000, 1753 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

9778 E. Fortuna Ave., $255000, 1797 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

18388 E. El Amancer St., $250000, 1747 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

10816 E. Surveyor Court, $250000, 1498 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

4975 S. Desert Willow Drive, $225000, 1611 square feet, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 1994

10460 E. Trailhead Court, $215000, 1551 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

48097 N. Rico Way, $210000, 1390 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2006

10348 E. Meandering Trail Lane, $200000, 1021 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

85119

994 S. Barkley Road, $794000, 4471 square feet, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2001

2206 S. Geronimo Road, $700000, 3710 square feet, 3 bed, 3.5 bath, Built in 2008

322 S. Geronimo Road, $565675, 2885 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1994

918 E. Frontier St., $525000, 2901 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2005

553 E. Canyon St., $510000, 2297 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

339 E. Mcdowell Blvd., $475000, 2554 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1995

171 S. Roadrunner Road, $475000, 2408 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2001

4965 E. Reavis St., $459900, 2298 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

1676 E. Concho St., $427384, 2304 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

5444 E. 36th Ave., $399000, 2025 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2019

4284 N. Colt Road, $390000, 2051 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

5174 E. Forest St., $375000, 1527 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1980

2141 E. Cody St., $369950, 1206 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

1825 S. Geronimo Road, $346900, 1512 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1990

6255 E. 20th Ave., $345000, 1652 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

1151 E. Saddle Butte St., $310000, 1592 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1957

612 E. Scenic St., $280000, 2128 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2017

3781 S. Wickiup Road, $266000, 2503 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2001

175 N. Tomahawk Road, $260000, 1638 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

810 E. Granada Ave., $259000, 1756 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1978

3518 S. Conestoga Road, $255000, 2287 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2001

3873 N. Val Vista Road, $249000, 1500 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2001

2573 S. Chaparral Road, $237000, 2184 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2013

5331 N. Wolverine Pass Road, $230000, 672 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1981

2242 E. 39th Ave., $227200, 1579 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2001

1064 E. Mohave Lane, $227000, 1556 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

749 E. Peppertree Ave., $220000, 1319 square feet, 3 bed, 1.75 bath, Built in 1979

963 E. Pima Ave., $220000, 1516 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

1029 E. Pima Ave., $217000, 1366 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

2324 E. 36th Ave., $215000, 1310 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2000

934 E. Santa Cruz Lane, $209000, 1331 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

3366 S. Chaparral Road, $205000, 1614 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

2625 S. Gila Road, $202000, 1297 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1992

1454 E. 19th Ave., $180000, 1620 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1988

1823 S. Hilton Road, $144000, 1 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1976

334 S. Solana Road, $140000, 1488 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1972

2323 S. Vista Road, $130000, 1320 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1974

1546 E. 23th Ave., $127000, 960 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1989

1440 N. Idaho Road #1067, $115000, 870 square feet, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1993

1440 N. Idaho Road #2065, $90000, 950 square feet, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1993

510 E. 10th Ave. #B1, $89000, 948 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

1440 N. Idaho Road #1042, $83895, 630 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1988

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #202, $82500, 2128 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #309, $79900, 1296 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2014

3270 S. Goldfield Road #822, $77000, 702 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1984

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #133, $68000, 1406 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

2400 E. Baseline Ave. #144, $62500, 1450 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

3355 S. Cortez Road Lot 86, $62000, 1848 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

3500 S. Tomahawk Road #190, $43500, 1440 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1982

3500 S. Tomahawk Road #147, $28000, 1100 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1986

85120

11543 E. 6th Ave., $325000, 2160 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1986

867 S. Phelps Drive, $320000, 3200 square feet, 5 bed, 3 bath, Built in 2006

2342 S. Rennick Drive, $306500, 2168 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2005

838 S. Buena Vista Drive, $265000, 2374 square feet, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2010

3614 S. Warner Drive, $258000, 2285 square feet, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2000

1035 W. Rosal Ave., $255000, 1436 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

1897 W. Expressman St., $253117, 2193 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2019

428 S. Meridian Road, $250000, 1496 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath, Built in 1959

2120 W. 17th Ave., $245000, 1678 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

1637 S. Desert View Place, $243000, 2048 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2017

1933 S. Monterey Drive, $230000, 1558 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

2732 W. Cody St., $229550, 2128 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

1805 S. Pino Circle, $228500, 1483 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2012

2151 W. 21st Ave., $224900, 1111 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

2425 W. Gregory St., $221000, 1345 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1973

1374 S. Valley Drive, $220000, 1181 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

2960 W. Tepee St., $215000, 1020 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

2069 W. Greasewood St., $213900, 1319 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1973

1914 W. 15th Lane, $212000, 1174 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1995

10359 E. Baltimore Circle, $205000, 1251 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

315 W. Foothill St., $203500, 1960 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1993

10426 E. Bonnell St., $202000, 1954 square feet, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, Built in 2003

420 W. 23th Ave., $198000, 1204 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1983

1318 S. Ocotillo Drive, $189750, 1363 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1974

635 S. Stardust Lane, $185000, 1157 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1994

340 S. Stardust Lane, $185000, 1126 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1996

406 S. Palo Verde Drive, $185000, 1431 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1959

1799 S. Apache Drive, $184500, 904 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1979

118 N. Signal Butte Road, $175500, 1114 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

949 S. Apache Dream Way, $169500, 1285 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2002

1968 N. Desert View Drive, $169000, 1457 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1997

1089 W. 7th Ave., $167700, 1387 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1999

2586 W. Whiteley St., $165000, 900 square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, Built in 1993

630 S. Grand Drive, $162500, 778 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1953

854 S. San Marcos Drive #5C, $160000, 1500 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2013

1451 S. Grand Drive, $158000, 1106 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1971

854 S. San Marcos Drive #2A, $154000, 1400 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2007

1503 S. Lawson Drive, $145000, 1100 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1985

1507 S. Cedar Drive, $130000, 1020 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1998

2277 S. Apache Drive #8, $129000, 1156 square feet, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 2004

537 S. Delaware Drive #230, $116000, 874 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 2003

455 S. Delaware Drive #126, $105000, 1060 square feet, 2 bed, 2 bath, Built in 1986

351 N. Meridian Road #60, $30000, 1056 square feet, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, Built in 1976

