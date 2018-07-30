Planet Fitness Apache Junction to host open house after reopening

Planet Fitness Apache Junction is reopening its doors after upgrading the facility and outfitting the club with new equipment and will celebrate the recent renovation Wednesday, Aug. 1 with a $2,500 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of East Valley.

The donation is part of the company’s national philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation, which aims to spread kindness and end bullying faced by youth today, according to a press release.

Representatives from the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Valley attended the grand opening event, along with staff from the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and city government officials.

Members have access to new cardio equipment including rowers and steppers. And, after their workout, they can freshen up in the locker rooms, complete with granite bench tops, faucets in the restrooms and tiles in the showers.

“Our focus on creating a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected — just got even better,” Brandon Thomas, regional director of United PF Partners, said in a prepared statement,

“We take pride in offering the Apache Junction community a clean, comfortable environment with high-quality, brand-name cardio and strength equipment, where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built.”

The newly updated location, which spans over 20,000 square feet, also offers 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, massage chairs and a Total Body Enhancement booth, among others.

Until Tuesday, Aug. 7, new members who join can take advantage of a special discount offer — only $1 down and $10 per month for the classic membership, which includes unlimited access to members’ home club, free fitness training and free Wi-Fi, a release states.

Other memberships include, The PF Black Card membership, which is $21.99 a month and includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the more than 1,500 Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits.

