Phoenix-Mesa Gateway celebrates record-setting passenger growth

Signaling a shift in local travel habits of the Greater Phoenix Market, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport posted its best ever summer passenger numbers in the history of the airport.

July marked the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year passenger activity growth at Gateway Airport. Travelers can now choose from one of 46 nonstop destinations offered at Gateway Airport through its airline partners Allegiant, WestJet and Swoop, according to a press release.

“More and more people are finding that Gateway Airport is a convenient and affordable way to take a much-needed vacation or travel to visit family and friends,” Apache Junction Mayor and Chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Jeff Serdy said in a prepared statement.

“The authority planned for this continued growth in passenger activity and recently completed several important facility and infrastructure improvement projects to make it even more convenient to travel through Gateway.”

May, June and July were all record-setting months with double-digit increases in year-over-year passenger growth. Concession and parking operations at the airport both experienced similar growth patterns this summer, a release states.

Parking revenue in July was the highest in the airport’s history, reflecting a growing number of local travelers choosing Gateway Airport to escape the summer heat.

“A growing number of greater Phoenix families have discovered how easy and cost-effective it is to travel through Gateway Airport,” PMGAA Executive Director/CEO J. Brian O’Neill said in a prepared statement “We are pleased that a record number of local air travelers are making Gateway their airport of choice.”

