Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport adds nonstop service to Carlsbad/San Diego

Growth continues at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport as California Pacific Airlines has announced new nonstop service to McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.

“We are delighted to announce this addition to our inaugural schedule,” California Pacific Airlines EVP and COO Mickey Bowman said in a release.

“Similar to our base in Carlsbad, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport offers no hassle, easy access to the Valley of the Sun from a fantastic facility in the Phoenix East Valley,” he said.

“Gateway Airport is known for being ‘Just Plane Easy,’” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release.

“Travelers now have an easy and affordable way to get to Southern California from the Phoenix East Valley.”

The Carlsbad/San Diego Region is one of the most frequently requested destinations by travelers in the Greater Phoenix area. Beginning on Nov. 15, CPA will offer six weekly departures using 50-seat Embraer 145 regional jet aircraft. Tickets can be booked at mycpair.com or at 855-505-9394.

“Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is pleased to add California Pacific Airlines to its growing list of domestic and international air carriers,” J. Brian O’Neill, the airport’s executive director, said in the release.

“The Carlsbad/San Diego area is an extremely popular destination for residents across Greater Phoenix. We are confident that this new nonstop service on California Pacific Airlines will be very successful,” he said.

For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit gatewayairport.com.

