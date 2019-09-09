Online funeral business offers free tree with casket purchase

Joe Carmack, owner of All Things Funeral, is providing free trees with every casket purchase. For the entire fall season customers will receive a certificate to redeem for a tree guaranteed to grow in their area.

Mr. Carmack lives in the far eastern outreach of Phoenix where the Sonoran Desert meets the Tonto National Forest, according to a release.

A screenshot of a tree at the “Planting a Memorial Tree” blog post.

Mr. Carmack, inspired by a New York Times cartoon “These Days, Everybody Wants to be a Tree,” explores what it actually means and how to do it in a blog post “Planting a Memorial Tree” published Aug. 30 at allthingsfuneral.shop/blogs/our-blog/planting-a-memorial-tree, according to the release.

Memorial Trees are for sale on the company’s website allthingsfuneral.shop for $25 and now free on all casket orders, the release states.

All Things Funeral is an online funeral retailer providing caskets, cremation urns and other fine memorial products.

