OneAZ Credit Union to award $60,000 to nonprofits

OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation have pledged to award $60,000 in community impact grants as part of their commitment to improving Arizona communities.

501(c)3 nonprofit organizations can submit applications through Aug. 25, according to a release.

Since launching the community impact grant program in 2016, OneAZ has given more than $160,000 to nonprofits statewide that make a difference in the communities they serve, the release states.

“Our community impact grants program has supported everything from first responders and food banks to butterfly gardens and arts programs. We’re beyond impressed at the powerful difference being made by organizations of every size and look forward to this year’s applicants,” Kim Reedy, CFO for OneAZ Credit Union, said in the release.

Grant requests may range from $1,000 to $3,000. Go to OneAZcu.com/foundation.

