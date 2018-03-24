OK sought for eight storage containers at 2090 W. Superstition Blvd.

A request to place eight temporary cargo storage containers for personal use at 2090 W. Superstition Blvd. will be discussed at the Tuesday, March 27, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Dean and Bonnie Varga, represented by Michelle Dahlke of Arizona Planning and Paralegal Solutions, are requesting a conditional use permit to allow for the placement of the temporary cargo storage containers.
“The owners of the subject property have submitted a request for a conditional use permit to allow for the storage of up to eight Conex containers. These containers would store the personal property of the owners. There will be no commercial storage on the subject property,” Ms. Dahlke wrote in a Feb. 23 citizen notification letter in the commission documents.
“The owners feel confident that the storage of containers on the subject property is a good interim land use that will have minimal impacts on adjacent properties or the immediate area,” Ms. Dahlke said.
The .57-acre property is primarily vacant with four existing Conex cargo storage containers – one 8-foot-by-40-foot container and three 8-foot-by-20-foot containers, Danielle Jordan, planning intern, said in a memo to the commission.
There is a chain-link fence on the west and south side property line and a block wall on the north and east side property lines, she said.
“The cargo containers would be a temporary use until a more permanent use of the property can be financially feasible for the property owners,” Ms. Jordan said.
Planning staff recommends approval of the request for a conditional use permit to allow temporary cargo storage containers at 2090 W. Superstition Blvd. for personal use, but not to add additional containers, she said.
“However, staff is not in favor of bringing in more containers than have already been placed without appropriate approvals, nor with the applicants’ requested time frame. Staff believes allowing the owners’ temporary use of the containers until a more permanent use can be established can be permitted,” she said.
“However, if no permanent use is established within the suggested timeline, staff would like to see the cargo containers removed or see the CUP resubmitted. Additionally, approving this CUP would allow for the property to be further cleaned up and bring it up to landscape code and other on-site improvements, like the refurbishing of the landscaping and screening of the chain link fence,” Ms. Jordan said in the memo.
