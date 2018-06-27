Nonprofit opens furniture store to help families, veterans

Bridging AZ, a local nonprofit organization, will open GOT LEGS Furniture and Décor Store Thursday, June 28, at 2735 E. Main St. in Mesa.

GOT LEGS Furniture and Décor Store will sell gently used dining sets, bedroom furniture, sofas, tables and other items, including name brands such as Kraus, Ethan Allen, Stiffel, Howard Miller clocks along with some custom hand-crafted pieces, according to a release.

Online purchases will also be available through Offer Up and Facebook Marketplace.

“Whether you’re an interior designer looking for exceptional pieces, a homeowner looking to up your furniture game, or you are looking for a bargain on quality furnishings, this is the place to find it,” the release stated.

The store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

Purchases from GOT LEGS will directly support the non-profit Bridging AZ and its mission to provide local families, children and veterans in transition from homelessness with the furnishings they need. Bridging AZ has provided more than 200 new beds for families and veterans in the Valley in the last six months, according to the release.

“Opening GOT LEGS will help Bridging AZ purchase new beds for previously homeless U.S. veterans,” stated Donna Piscopo, co-founder of Bridging AZ.

Bridging AZ accepts tax-deductible donations of gently used furniture and other household items from individuals, community organizations, and major retail partners.

Those interested in donating may visit bridgingaz.org for details.

