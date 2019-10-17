New outdoor event venue ‘Under The Stars @ The Superstition Mountains’ opens

Weddings can be held at the Under The Stars @ The Superstition Mountains. (Submitted photo)

The Views at Superstition LLC in Gold Canyon has opened a new outdoor venue for hosting ceremonies, receptions and special events — Under The Stars @ The Superstition Mountains.

A grand opening event will be held 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the outdoor event venue at The Mountain Brook Golf Course, 5783 S. Mountain Brook Drive in Gold Canyon. There will be lighting, farm tables and chairs to showcase how a ceremony and reception would look and feel like. There will also be sample foods, cake and treats.

More than 20 preferred wedding professionals have been invited, including caterers, DJs, florists, photographers, videographers, cake designers, officiants, hair and make-up artists, an invitation specialist, tuxedo and bridal apparel, ice cream station, and a violinist, the release states.

A reception area referred to as the “Tree Site” is close to the clubhouse for restrooms and parking and the event will be under a canopy of trees with emerald green grass.

Tracy Machjewski, owner of The Views at Superstition, is the wedding coordinator and planner for wedding ceremonies held at Mountain Brook Golf Course Tree Site, as well as the reception held indoors.

“Since I opened The Views at Superstition over 10 years ago, I’ve always wanted to offer an outdoor option. There are not that many places in the Phoenix area that you can host your ceremony and reception entirely outside. So, I’m pleased we can offer that service now,” Ms. Machjewski said in the release.

“It’s nice to have both the ceremony and reception all in one place. It will be the perfect climate or should be for about four or five months out of the year to host events or weddings outdoors,” she said.

Call 480-671-3311 or go to theviewsatsuperstition.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.