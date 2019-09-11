New industrial complex announced for Mesa’s Gateway Area

Landing 202 is to be constructed on 45 acres south of Loop 202 and west of Hawes Road on the north side of Ray Road in Mesa. (Submitted graphic).

Marwest Enterprises is to construct Landing 202, a 605,000-square-foot Class A industrial product, on approximately 45 acres just south of Loop 202 and west of Hawes Road on the north side of Ray Road in Mesa’s Gateway Area.

Mesa Mayor John Giles

“Congratulations to Marwest Enterprises on the announcement of Landing 202. These brand-new buildings are in the heart of the Gateway area and close to multiple freeways; an awesome location for a wide range of businesses,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said.

“It’s exciting to watch southeast Mesa maintain its momentum as a thriving economic engine for the entire city.”



The development is zoned light-industrial and will be a multi-phase project. The first phase is to include two buildings with building 1A being 486,000 square feet and building 1B 119,000 square feet for a total of 605,000 square feet.

Phase one parking will include approximately 565 spaces. Construction has commenced and will be completed in the second quarter 2020. Once built, Landing 202 will be visible from Loop 202 with freeway access from the Power Road and Hawes Road exits.

Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson

“Ray Road has been a hotbed for development over the past several years,” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said in the release. “Landing 202 will provide even more Class A industrial space for businesses looking to relocate or expand to the Gateway Area, which has become an employment corridor for the region.”



The new industrial development sits just north of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and within one of Mesa’s newly announced, federally designated opportunity zones. Opportunity zones allow investors to defer and potentially reduce taxes on capital gains, so long as the gain is reinvested in a qualified opportunity fund that invests in a qualified opportunity zone.

The development is zoned light-industrial and will be a multi-phase project. (Submitted graphic)

“Landing 202 is a great addition of quality Class A industrial space to Mesa’s Gateway Area and a great investment opportunity,” Mesa Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak said in the release. “We continue to see great interest in all of our opportunity zones,” he said.

“Marwest is thrilled with the continued and increasing demand for tenants to reside and grow their businesses in Mesa, Arizona. We hope to fulfill the common theme of need for larger and more functional space that reflects modern standards,” David Martens, principal of Marwest Enterprises LLC, said in the release.

“CBRE is privileged to partner with Marwest Enterprises LLC in bringing the first Industrial “Big Box” project to the Southeast Valley, in Mesa, Arizona,” Pete Wentis of CBRE said in the release. “CBRE is excited to represent Marwest on the leasing aspect of this new project.”



“We are pleased to continue our vision to provide companies an exceptional place to do business in Southeast Mesa,” Landing 202 Project Manager Jeff Arnold of Cedar Point Enterprises LLC said in the release.

For more information on Mesa’s Opportunity Zones, go to SelectMesa.com/OpportunityZones.

