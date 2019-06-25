New Charles Schwab branch in east Mesa

The Charles Schwab independent branch at 3204 N. Recker Road in Mesa is to serve the neighboring areas of Apache Junction, Gilbert, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek. Charles Schwab )

Charles Schwab, a full-service investment services firm, recently opened an independent branch in east Mesa that offers investors local access to a range of investing, wealth management and personal finance guidance, tools and products.

The location at 3204 N. Recker Road — which is to serve the neighboring areas of Apache Junction, Gilbert, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek — is part of a larger franchising initiative Schwab announced in early 2011, according to a release.

“Schwab’s decision to begin opening franchise branches, in addition to its more than 300 existing company-managed branches, is grounded in a commitment to make financial advice and planning more accessible in local communities across the country. Schwab’s company-managed and independent branches deliver the same suite of brokerage products and services, pricing, and overall client service and experience,” the release states.

The east Mesa branch is led by Schwab Independent Branch Leader Don R. Wilde, a financial professional with 15 years of experience in investment management. Prior to joining Schwab’s independent branch network, Mr. Wilde was the founder and owner of W Financial LLC.

“Through my conversations with clients, I’ve seen first-hand how important it is for people to have local access to actionable investing help and guidance that makes sense for their specific financial goals,” Mr. Wilde said in the release. “Since its founding, Schwab has been an advocate for the individual investor, and I’m proud to be the face of Schwab in East Mesa and surrounding communities.”

Mr. Wilde attended California State University at Bakersfield, where he received degrees in Spanish and business administration. He and his wife live in Queen Creek with their four children.

Call 480-240-9371 or go to Schwab.com/eastmesa.

