New Bellago Homes neighborhood in Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, a private golf course community in Gold Canyon, recently announced the grand opening of Club Village, a new neighborhood development by Arizona-based Bellago Homes.

With 29 available home sites, Club Village offers potential residents three single-story floor plans ranging from 2,264 to 2,615 square feet and starting in the $520s, according to a release.

The floor plans offer customizable features including upgraded windows, vaulted ceilings, grand showers and freestanding bathtubs.

Rated as Energy Star certified homes, each property comes standard with energy-efficient construction and appliances.

Additionally, home buyers can add an optional guest suite to the property that can be utilized as a flex space, popular for guest houses, home offices and gyms. Alternatively, the lots are large enough to accommodate a pool with spa and Baja Lounge area, according to the release.

“At Superstition Mountain, we aim to provide our residents with elegant, high-quality homes that are built to the highest standard,” Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, said in the release.

“Bellago Homes’ resort-style designs and thoughtful upgrades – combined with our community’s robust amenities – will provide homebuyers the perfect place to call home.”

Bellago Homes has been a new-homes builder in the Phoenix-metropolitan area for more than 30 years. Club Village joins the existing 878-acre gated luxury community featuring Mediterranean-styled villages and custom home lots. Go to bellagohomes.com.

Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club offers members two award-winning Nicklaus-designed golf courses, miles of hiking trails, a wellness program, dining and more. Go to superstitionmountain.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.