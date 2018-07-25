NAI Horizon professions help in several transactions in Mesa, Queen Creek

The long-term lease of a former movie theater converted to Class A office space in Mesa was part of a series of recent transactions closed by NAI Horizon professionals in both Mesa and Queen Creek.

Laurel Lewis, Barbara Lloyd and Lane Neville represented the landlord, Old Town Val Vista, LLC, in a long-term office lease for 59,418 square feet at 3707 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa, according to a press release

Jeff Adams negotiated the sale of a 5,000-square-foot property, representing the buyer, Onsite Commercial Services, LLC, for $280,000. The property is located at 169 and 237 E. Broadway Road in Mesa.

Rex Griswold and Andy Jaffe with J&J Commercial Properties represented the seller Gloria V. Sano, a release states.

There were also several lease transactions in both the Mesa and Queen Creek

Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega and Patrick Anthon represented Pei Wei Asian Diner, LLC, in a 120-month retail lease for 2,500 square fee. Zach Pace with Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the landlord, Queen Creek AZ, LLC.

Isy Sonabend represented the tenant Elliott Electric Supply in an 89-month industrial lease for 19,000 square feet at 2250 W. Broadway Road in Mesa. Mike Haenel with Cushman and Wakefield represented the landlord, Western B West AZ, LLC.

Matt Harper represented the landlord Yee Legacy II, LLC in a 63-month retail lease for 1,610 square feet at 18914 E. San Tan Blvd. in Queen Creek.

