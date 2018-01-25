Michael Eastwood new Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce president/CEO

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 24 named long-time local businessman Michael Eastwood as the chamber’s new president and chief executive officer.
“We are excited to add Michael Eastwood to our team and to our community,” Larry LaPrise, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said in a press release. “Michael has been in the trenches, leading challenging businesses, and will bring an exciting, fresh view to our community that will serve us well.”
Mr. Eastwood’s appointment is effective Feb. 12.
For the last five years, Mr. Eastwood has been the president and chief executive of Bello Sol Inc., his Valley-based business development company that includes retail day spas, real estate and consulting services. His firm worked with a number of large companies when working with Bauer’s Transportation, including Google, Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Facebook and Stanford University.
Prior to starting Bello Sol, Mr. Eastwood spent nearly nine years as president and general manager of Golf Ventures West, a retail operation in the golf and turf grass industry that expanded from two stores in one state to 10 locations in six states. He also held leadership positions at companies in Indiana, California and Europe.
Since October 2016, he also served as president and chief executive officer of Pony 4 Precious, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating children about miniature ponies and horses through free online training programs, working with horse rescue groups and awarding annual scholarships.
Mr. Eastwood has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Warren National University, an online college in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce has spent more than 50 years serving and advocating for businesses and has more than 400 members. The chamber also plays host to the Arizona Office of Tourism-designated visitor center, in partnership with the city of Apache Junction, drawing more than 30,000 visitors annually and receiving thousands of phone calls from all parts of the globe. The chamber is at 567 W. Apache Trail. The website is http://www.ajchamber.com/.