Mesa retail building to house import business

The buyer of a retail building at 460 N. Country Club in Mesa plans to run an import business at the location.

AZIZ, an Arizona limited liability company in Tempe, purchased this Mesa property from Shield of Faith Christian Center. (Submitted photo)

Jeff Adams, NAI Horizon senior vice president, represented the buyer and the seller in the $1.4 million acquisition of the freestanding building.

AZIZ, an Arizona limited liability company in Tempe, purchased the 32,400-square-foot property from Shield of Faith Christian Center, an Arizona non-profit corporation of Gilbert.

“This transaction was a win for both sides,” Mr. Adams stated in a release.

“The buyer was able to complete his acquisition of the entire arterial corner consisting of nearly 77,000 square feet on roughly 7.53 acres, increasing his future flexibility. The seller is moving into a new space that better fits its needs. This was a smooth transaction with two cooperative, willing parties.”

The buyer plans to run an import business out of the building, which sits on 2.33 acres. The building also will serve as a storage facility, according to the release.

