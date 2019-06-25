Mediacom’s virtual assistant ‘Molli’ receives top technology award

Customer service representatives who work in the Mediacom customer retail center in Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

The broadband and telecommunications industry presented Mediacom Communications with a top technology award based on the company’s creation and implementation of “Molli,” a virtual assistant that uses artificial intelligence to augment customer service.

The Cablefax Technology Awards annually recognize the best new innovations across a range of digital technologies, and Mediacom’s “Molli” was named the 2019 winner in the category of artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a release.

Customers interact with the virtual assistant via SMS text, according to the release.

“Molli has quickly become a popular application as Mediacom customers use the digital tool for a wide range of support topics such as managing appointments, conducting billing transactions, troubleshooting services, and checking data usage levels,” the release states.

“Molli can also connect customers to Mediacom employees by scheduling a callback or bringing a customer care representative into the SMS conversation. Molli became widely available to Mediacom customers earlier this year,” the release states.

Cable operator Mediacom Communications Corp. provides gigabit broadband to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. Go to mediacomcable.com.

