Mediacom opens bilingual customer support center, retail store in Apache Junction

Mediacom Communications will officially open its new customer service center and retail store at 1435 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction on Thursday, Aug. 16. The company continues to hire new employees to fill positions in the newly created bilingual call center.

Eleven months after upgrading its fiber-optic network to make gigabit broadband speeds available to all homes and businesses within its Arizona service areas, Mediacom invested more than $600,000 to expand its Apache Junction presence by leasing and renovating a new office complex that adds more than 10,000 square feet of space, according to a release.

The facility is equipped with new technology to support the company’s first-ever bilingual call center, created to support Spanish-speaking customers throughout the company’s 22-state service area, according to the release.

Mediacom continues to post job openings to fill 27 new, full-time positions for individuals proficient in English and Spanish.

Employees receive competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, paid on-site training and other benefits. A $1,000 signing bonus is offered to newly hired call center employees, according to the release.

Mediacom invites customers and the public to attend open house festivities that will include a complimentary taco luncheon, tours and prizes.

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and leaders with three area chamber of commerce organizations have been invited to participate in 10 a.m. Aug. 16 ribbon-cutting ceremonies to officially open the new center.

An open house is to be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16 at the new facility. It will feature interactive technology displays where consumers can test-drive products and experience new digital tools being added to services subscribers typically receive today.

Mediacom’s latest enhancement is the Alexa-powered TiVo, which lets customers control television selections using voice commands to their Amazon digital assistant, Alexa, according to the release.

“With more devices connected to home networks, an explosion of smart home devices and the popularity of over-the-top streamed video, consumers benefit when they see how these services can be integrated for easier use,” Mediacom Area Operations Director Marla Bowen said in the release.

“In our new redesigned setting, customers are given hands-on demos of our Xtream platform, which will help them choose which digital tools they want to use to maximize the power and value of their Mediacom services,” she said.

Mediacom has added Saturday customer service hours at its new location. The new retail store is open and staffed 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. In prior years the company operated from a smaller building on South Ironwood Drive.

Mediacom’s fiber-rich digital network delivers Gigabit broadband speeds and digital television services to homes and businesses in areas of Pinal County that include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley. Local employees live throughout the East Valley area, according to the release.

As a growing company, Mediacom is increasing its customer base and workforce. Prior to this expansion, Mediacom employed 23 people in the Apache Junction area. With the hiring of 27 new positions, it will support a local workforce of more than 50 full-time employees.

Mediacom Communications Corp. serves almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation, according to the release.

Through Mediacom Business, the company provides broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

