Mediacom Communications receives ‘best company’ honors as employer for women and people of color

Mediacom Communications earned high rankings within the cable and telecommunications industry as one of the top companies for women to work and as a top employer for people of color, according to a press release.
Women in Cable Telecommunications named Mediacom as a “2017 Best Company for Women to Work,” based on survey data collected to measure gender-inclusion practices and the status of women employees in the cable industry. The survey’s three main criteria assess pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work-life integration. Mediacom will be recognized as among the “Best Companies for Women to work” during an industry event to be held in New York City in April, according to the release.
Following a separate assessment of workforce diversity, Mediacom was also named a “2017 Top Company for People of Color.” Employment data compiled by the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications recognize Mediacom for achieving a high level of diversity. The survey captured workforce demographics, diversity practices, non-traditional employee benefits, and other indicators.
“The high survey scores and accolades announced by these two organizations demonstrate that at Mediacom, diversity and inclusiveness are priorities we put into practice at every level,” Marla Bowen, director of area operations, said in the release. “From broadband specialists at the front lines, to the executive offices and everywhere in between, we understand that a diverse workforce is necessary to be an innovative technology company in a rapidly changing world.”
About Mediacom Communications
Mediacom Communications Corporation serves almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.