Mediacom Communications brings Internet access to students in low-income households

Mediacom Communications in the past 12 months has doubled the number of K-12 student families who receive low-cost Internet service to extend educational learning from classrooms to home.

Connect2Compete is a product Mediacom makes available to low-income families with K-12 students. The number of Connect2Compete participants has grown each month and doubled from one year ago. The 2,000-plus families who currently use the service live in 408 communities across Mediacom’s multi-state service area, mostly in communities with populations below 5,000, according to a release.

Connect2Compete provides low-cost, high-speed Internet service to students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program. The offering, which Mediacom subsidizes as an educational initiative, includes home Wi-Fi. Eligible families pay $9.95 per month to receive the home Internet service; equipment and installation fees are waived, according to the release.

“Technology and the Internet play an essential role in student learning. As one of America’s leading broadband companies, Mediacom recognizes the importance of closing the achievement gap between students in homes with access to high-speed Internet and those without it,” Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini said in the release.

Connect2Compete is available in all communities along Mediacom’s digital network. Families can retain the discounted home Internet service during the school’s summer break to further support student learning. New participants can sign-up at any time to be ready for the 2019-20 school year. Families who live in Mediacom service areas and have K-12 students who qualify for the NSLP can sign up to participate. Information is available at mediacomc2c.com or by calling 855-904-2225.

Mediacom Communications Corp. serves almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Go to mediacomcable.com.

