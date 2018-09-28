Marwest announces four-phase development at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway

Marwest Enterprises, LLC has announced a joint venture for the four-phase planned development of The Landing at PMG, a new Class-A industrial project on 20 acres adjacent to the Loop 202 and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport.

The project’s $30 million first phase consists of six buildings totaling 280,000 square feet. It began construction earlier this month and is expected to complete in early 2019, according to a press release.

The Landing at PMG’s first six buildings will range from 5,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet of leasable space and will be delivered simultaneously to meet the market’s significant demand.

The project was designed to provide tenants with a diverse range of options for leasing or purchasing and includes access to storage yards, a release states.

“We are very excited to bring this major project to Mesa, and the Southeast Valley,” David MArtens, principal with Marwest, said in a prepared statement.

“With the current lack of quality industrial product in the area, combined with the significant economic impact being brought to the area by PMG airport and the robust housing and employment market, we view this as a prime location for this type of development.”

Marwest partnered on the project with a large institutional equity provider and Alliance Bank of Arizona provided construction financing.

“Our ability to secure institutional debt and equity for Marwest is a true testament to their experience and the solid investment fundamentals that exist within the Southeast Valley,” said Roman Nelson of CapMatrix, who served as strategic capital advisor on the transaction.

Other project partners include Ware Malcomb, architect; D.L. Withers, general contractor; and Hunter Engineering as the engineer. Alex Wentis and Kevin Cosca of CBRE will handle the leasing for The Landing at PMG.

“We are very proud to represent Marwest as the leasing team at The Landing at PMG in the Gateway Market and helping to fill this market’s gap in much-needed, quality industrial space. We look forward to a very successful endeavor,” Mr. Wentis said in a prepared statement.

