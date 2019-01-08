Maricopa Ambulance hosts job fairs to hire 80 EMS professionals

Maricopa Ambulance is hosting three job fairs in the next two weeks to hire more than 80 emergency medical technicians and paramedics to support new contracts and expansions in 2019.

“Maricopa Ambulance is honored to have been selected by several new communities as their 9-1-1 provider, as well as to serve new medical-facility partners in the area,” Maricopa Ambulance Regional President Alan Smith said in a release.

“To support this growth and our future expansions, we need to grow our team and are seeking high-quality EMS professionals to join our family.”

The job fairs will be held at the following dates and locations:

1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Sheraton Mesa Hotel, 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.

1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Residence Inn, 7350 N. Zanjero Blvd. in Glendale.

1-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Residence Inn, 7350 N. Zanjero Blvd. in Glendale.

Maricopa Ambulance will begin providing 9-1-1 response in the City of Goodyear in February. Additionally, the City of Glendale staff has recommended Maricopa Ambulance as the top-ranking bidder to provide 9-1-1 service beginning in the first quarter of 2019, according to the release.

Currently, Maricopa Ambulance provides 9-1-1 service to the cities of Scottsdale and Surprise, as well as medical facilities throughout the Metro Phoenix area.

Full- and part-time schedules are available with competitive wages and benefits. Interested individuals should bring a valid driver’s license and current EMT/paramedic certificate to the job fair. Interviews and contingent offers will be completed on site, according to the release.

No RSVP is required for the job fair; however, for efficiency, it is preferred to fill out an application online in advance at maricopaambulance.com/employment.

