Los Gringos Locos owners sell Apache Junction restaurant

Los Gringos Locos, 280 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, has been sold, its owners said in a release.

Patty Smith, Jodi and Jeff Ehrlich, and Debra and Gary Nine opened Los Gringos Locos in December 2002.

“During the past 16 years it has been our pleasure to serve you great Mexican food. At the same time we have developed wonderful relationships with tons of you, kinda like a super big family,” according to the release.

“Just a few days ago, we sold LGL to the Schmidts, Glenn, Vicki, and their son, Michael. They are experienced restaurateurs, who owned Cactus Cantina in Riverside, California, for the past 15 years. The next edition of crazy gringos are professional, competent, knowledgeable and confident,” according to the release.

“It has been our distinct pleasure to serve you and we will miss you a bunch. On the other hand, we are confident we have left LGL in good hands and you will still get great food, wonderful service and friendly smiles from Glenn, Vicki and Michael,” according to the release.

For more information on the restaurant, go to losgringoslocosaj.com.

