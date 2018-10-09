Long Realty employee retires after 50 years with company

Barb Frohling retired Sept. 28, wrapping up a 50-year career with Long Realty Company that spanned more than half of the 92-year-old business’ lifetime.

In an up-through-the-ranks story, Ms. Frohling climbed the corporate ladder from part-time secretary and receptionist to the company’s director of commissions.

She began with Long Realty during the summer of 1968 as part of a Palo Verde High School cooperative education program.

“That was my first job, and I never left,” Ms. Frohling stated in a release.

Since then, she has worked in the company’s insurance, licensing, human resources, accounting and commissions divisions.

Along the way, she earned sales licenses for both insurance and real estate but never worked under either license.

“It was a great way to learn the business and the terminology and to understand what the agents were going through,” she stated.

Tucson – and Long Realty – was difference when she began work.

“When I started, we had one office, a little building on East Sixth Street at Campbell Avenue, with maybe a dozen agents,” she stated. “They were mostly older, second-career people. The average agent now is much younger. It’s good to bring in new blood, and the technology has gone through the roof.”

Rosey Koberlein, CEO of Long Companies, stated: “Barb’s been a mainstay of this organization for generations. She was on duty throughout our greatest period of growth. She’s part of the living history of the company, and she’ll be tremendously missed.”

