Liquor licenses sought by Pizza Hut, A&D Shell, chamber of commerce

The local chamber of commerce and two businesses are seeking approval for liquor licenses at the Tuesday, Jan. 16, Apache Junction City Council meeting. It starts at 7 p.m in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
According to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, the council is to make recommendations to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on:
- an application for an acquisition of control liquor license for Pizza Hut, 240 S. Phelps Drive.
- an application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for A&D Shell, 420 N. Apache Trail.
- an application for a special event liquor license for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce for a special event on March 24 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.