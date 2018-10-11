Lennar begins pre-sale of Cadence at Gateway in Mesa prior to Oct. 20 grand opening

Lennar Homes will begin to pre-sale three collections of homes at Cadence at Gateway, which is off State Route 24 at Ellsworth and Ray roads in Mesa. Prospective home buyers can register at cadenceaz.com/socialmedia.

“Cadence has sparked great interest from potential homebuyers who are excited about our private, resort-style amenities, available from day one,” Craig Krumwiede, president of Harvard Investments, developer of Cadence at Gateway, said in a release.

Lennar’s three series will offer a selection of single- and two-story floorplans ranging in size from approximately 1,760 to 2,958 square feet of living space with upscale kitchens, open layouts for entertaining, sophisticated owner’s suites, flexible study space, plus modern details throughout to reflect the way people choose to live today, according to the release.

Phase One, open Oct. 20, will include three neighborhood parks including bocce ball, volleyball, shaded play areas, ramadas and more. Additional shaded play areas surround The Square as well as a dog park, sports field, tennis court, basketball court, resort-style pool with two large “twisty” slides, lap pool, spa pool, outdoor eating areas, BBQ, and fire pit, according to the release.

Each Cadence home is within 300 feet of a park, trail or The Square, the central gathering place. Additionally, the community’s elementary school, part of the Queen Creek Public School District, just broke ground and will be open for the Fall 2019 school year.

