LaPrise, Heck resign from Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce board

Larry LaPrise has resigned as chairman of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Peter Heck has given notice that his last day will be in mid-April.
Vice-Chair George Samara will be the new chairman of the board, according to a statement from the chamber.
“At this time, I must step down as the chairman of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce. I will no longer be working with the Apache Junction Unified School District and therefore will no longer be eligible to hold a board position,” Mr. LaPrise said in a statement.
“I inform you of my resignation from the board of directors of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce,” Mr. Heck said in the statement.
“I have accepted a position with another organization to run one of their new senior-living communities. This organization is not a member of the Apache Junction chamber and I am no longer eligible to serve in the capacity of a member of the board of directors,” he said.
“Both Larry and Peter will be greatly missed. We would like to thank them for everything they have done for the chamber, community and business members,” Mike D. Eastwood, AJCOC president and CEO, said in the release.
“Both have put their heart and soul into serving on this board and the passion they brought to the chamber will be missed,” he said.
“We wish them the best in their future endeavors as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives,” Mr. Eastwood said.
The chamber has three open positions on the board of directors. Anyone interested in joining the team of business professionals can visit www.ajchamber.com, then go to “Become a Leader” under the “About Us” tab.
The application is also at http://ajchamber.com/Content/become-a-leader/7969.
