Business feature: Kyhn’s Jewelers has been in Apache Junction for over 40 years

Kyhn’s Jewelers has been in the Apache Junction community for 46 years.
“Our parents – my sister and I’s parents – started it in 1972, in January,” owner Carol Holbert said. “They retired 14 years ago.”
Mrs. Holbert and her husband, Randy, run the store. Her sister, Kathy Halvin, also works in the store.
Mrs. Holbert said the best part about running the store now is they are self-employed.
“It’s different from working for your parents,” she said. “But they were good.”
Mrs. Holbert said her father was in the jewelry business in New York before moving out to Apache Junction.
“He was a manager for Rudolph Jewelers in New York and wanted to move out where it was warm,” she said. “He worked for Zales for a while and then he opened up his store about two years after moving out here.”
“Not much has changed,” she said. “We run it the way he taught us.”
Mrs. Holbert started with her father since 1979 and Mr. Holbert worked there since 1976. Ms. Halvin started full time in the store in 1993. She was working for local banks until she had her second child.
The store carries gold and diamonds and gemstones as well as watches. It also sells Seiko’s musical clocks.
“We carry a good variety of jewelry. I think (we) have good pricing, compared to going to the mall or big-box stores,” she said.
The business also has Black Hills Gold.
“Not a lot of places carry that so that’s kind of a niche,” she said. “Especially in the whole East Valley, hardly anybody carries it.”
All repairs are done on-site by Mr. Holbert, who is also a jeweler.
“We do ring-sizing, chain repair, remounting so if they have old jewelry that they want to put in a new setting,” she said. “We do watch repair, watch batteries.”
In the winter they are open (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday and (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) Saturday. In the summer, they close on Saturday.
“Major holidays we’re usually closed, for family time is what I call it,” she said. “We are small. It’s just the three of us, very small and independent.”
They do have one part-time employee to help cover if they need a day off.
Mrs. Holbert said her favorite part about working in Apache Junction is the small-town atmosphere.
“We’re honest, we’ve been here a long time,” she said.
***
Kyhn’s Jewelers
Kyhn’s Jewelers is at 3061 W. Apache Trail No. 2 in Apache Junction.
Hours are: 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Saturday .
Telephone: 480-982-0300
Website: http://kyhnsjewelers.com/