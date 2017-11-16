Kings Up In Smoke joins the U-Haul dealer network

Kings Up In Smoke, a convenience store, 10250 E. Apache Trail, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Apache Junction community.

Kings Up In Smoke will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a press release from U-Haul Company of Arizona. Kings Up In Smoke is owned by Nadhir Ishak.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 480-354-9015 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Apache-Junction-AZ-85120/026738/.

