Katelyn Geyer new doctor at Sun Life Family Health Center in Apache Junction

Katelyn Geyer, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is a new employee at Sun Life Family Health Center Inc., 2080 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

She graduated in 2015 from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, according to the Arizona Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery website at azdo.gov.

Her residency in family medicine was July 1, 2015-June 30, 2017 at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, according to the website.

“Sun Life is pleased to welcome Katelyn Geyer, DO, to the organization’s family health center office located on Southern Avenue,” María Villalobos, Sun Life’s community relations coordinator, said in a release.

Sun Life Family Health Center is a not-for-profit organization providing health care to Casa Grande, Eloy, Coolidge, Maricopa, Oracle, San Manuel and Apache Junction. The website is slfhc.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.